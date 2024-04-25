Left Menu

European Commission expected to propose new sanctions on Russian LNG, sources say

The European Commission's next sanctions package is expected to propose restrictions on Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) for the first time, including a ban on trans-shipments in the EU and measures on three Russian LNG projects, three EU sources said.

Reuters | Updated: 25-04-2024 21:12 IST | Created: 25-04-2024 21:04 IST
European Commission expected to propose new sanctions on Russian LNG, sources say
Representative image. Image Credit: Pixabay

The European Commission's next sanctions package is expected to propose restrictions on Russian liquefied natural gas (LNG) for the first time, including a ban on trans-shipments in the EU and measures on three Russian LNG projects, three EU sources said. The Commission is in the final stages of ironing out its proposal and is engaged in informal talks with member states this week. The Commission declined to comment.

The proposal would not ban imports of Russian LNG to Europe, but instead target trans-shipments, which move LNG from one vessel to another that then sails onto its final destination. The transfers are usually done in port areas. The other proposed measure would be to impose sanctions on three Russian LNG projects - Arctic LNG 2, Ust Luga and Murmansk - that are not yet operational.

The EU announced a ban on Russian seaborne oil imports soon after the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, but the bloc has stopped short of prohibiting LNG, despite repeated calls by the Baltic states and Poland. Imports of Russian LNG to Europe have increased since the war began, with Belgium, France, and Spain the biggest takers.

EU statistics and Reuters calculations show the rise in LNG has pushed the share of Russian gas in EU supply back up to around 15% after pipeline imports from Russia's state-owned Gazprom (GAZP.MM), plunged to 8.7% from 37% of EU gas supply. Analysts have said existing sanctions and difficulties securing vessels mean Russia is unlikely to meet a government target to commission 100 million metric tons of LNG capacity by 2030. Actual capacity in 2030 is expected to be as much as 60 million tons short of that goal, Rystad Energy said.

The details are still being discussed, but one source said the Commission proposal would be finalised by the end of next week. The sources said there would likely be more support to sanction the projects than to ban trans-shipments when the final proposal is formally presented to EU member states.

 

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Battling climate change, Japan looks to seagrass for carbon capture

Global
2
Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

Zomato Celebrates Plastic-Free Innovations with Packathon Winners

 India
3
Reuters US Domestic News Summary

Reuters US Domestic News Summary

 Global
4
Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The Lancet

Global immunization efforts saved 154 million lives over past 50 years: The ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Tech: Innovations in Green Computing and Energy Efficiency

Vertical Cities: Architectural Innovations and the Future of Urban Living

The Intersection of Artificial Intelligence, Automation, and Human Contribution

The Digital Divide in Urban Areas: Addressing Connectivity and Accessibility

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024