Black panther spotted in Goa wildlife sanctuary; govt to put up more cameras to track it

I have asked the Department to keep track and monitor movements of the Black Panther.

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 09-05-2022 10:36 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 10:32 IST
A black panther has been spotted in a camera trap placed in a wildlife sanctuary in Goa, following which the state government has decided to install more cameras in the forest area to monitor the feline's movements, state Forest Minister Vishwajit Rane said.

The state forest department on Sunday released a picture of the black panther caught on camera in South Goa's Bhagwan Mahavir Wildlife Sanctuary on April 25.

The feline was seen walking in the forest area.

Rane in a tweet on Sunday said, ''An amazing sighting of the #BlackPanther captured at Mollem through the camera trap. I have asked the Department to keep track of and monitor the movements of the Black Panther. We shall be putting up more camera traps to monitor his thorough movement.''

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

