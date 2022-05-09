Left Menu

Swiss mint to issue new gold coin

Reuters | Zurich | Updated: 09-05-2022 12:56 IST | Created: 09-05-2022 12:54 IST
Swiss mint to issue new gold coin
Swissmint Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United States

Swiss federal mint Swissmint will issue a new gold coin this week to commemorate the centennial of the last minting of the 10-Swiss franc "Vreneli" coin, it said https://www.admin.ch/gov/en/start/documentation/media-releases.msg-id-88663.html on Monday.

The 50-franc special coin will be available from May 11 in a limited edition at www.swissmintshop.ch and from coin dealers and banks.

Also Read: Science News Roundup: Fossils of giant marine reptiles found high in the Swiss Alps; Latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
4 men killed in road mishap in TN

4 men killed in road mishap in TN

 India
2
AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified aircraft

AirAsia India evaluating fuel savings from using taxibot on two modified air...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Omicron patients face risk from variants; SpaceX capsule splashes down, bringing 4 astronauts home from a 6-month mission

Science News Roundup: Obesity may weaken vaccine protection; unvaccinated Om...

 Global
4
Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

Cop arrested for raping 16-year-old girl in UP village

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022