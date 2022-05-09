Swiss mint to issue new gold coin

Swiss federal mint Swissmint will issue a new gold coin this week to commemorate the centennial of the last minting of the 10-Swiss franc "Vreneli" coin, it said https://www.admin.ch/gov/en/start/documentation/media-releases.msg-id-88663.html on Monday.

The 50-franc special coin will be available from May 11 in a limited edition at www.swissmintshop.ch and from coin dealers and banks.

Also Read: Science News Roundup: Fossils of giant marine reptiles found high in the Swiss Alps; Latest astronaut crew of 4 welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)