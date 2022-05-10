Left Menu

Japan to decide Russia oil embargo timing while weighing actual conditions

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 10-05-2022 06:14 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 06:14 IST
Japan to decide Russia oil embargo timing while weighing actual conditions
Japan will decide the timing and method of a Russian oil embargo while considering actual conditions, its industry minister said on Tuesday, after Japan agreed on a ban with other Group of Seven nations to counter Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

To help secure a stable global supply of energy, the United States has a major role to play as a producer of oil and natural gas, Japanese industry minister Koichi Hagiuda told a news conference.

