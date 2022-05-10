Japan to decide Russia oil embargo timing while weighing actual conditions
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 10-05-2022 06:14 IST | Created: 10-05-2022 06:14 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Japan will decide the timing and method of a Russian oil embargo while considering actual conditions, its industry minister said on Tuesday, after Japan agreed on a ban with other Group of Seven nations to counter Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
To help secure a stable global supply of energy, the United States has a major role to play as a producer of oil and natural gas, Japanese industry minister Koichi Hagiuda told a news conference.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Moscow
- Japan
- Ukraine
- Koichi Hagiuda
- United States
- Group of Seven
- Russian
- Japanese
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Australia, NZ show support for Ukraine at ANZAC Day commemorations
WRAPUP 1-Ukraine calls for heavy arms as top U.S. officials visit; Easter prayers for peace
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Large fire at oil depot in Russia's Bryansk, near Ukraine - agencies
Large fire at oil depot in Russia's Bryansk, near Ukraine - agencies