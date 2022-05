BRIEF-Aramco And PTT Deepen Energy Cooperation In Thailand

SAUDI ARABIAN OIL CO: * ARAMCO AND PTT DEEPEN ENERGY COOPERATION IN THAILAND

* MOU TARGETS SUPPLY AND TRADING OF CRUDE OIL, PETROCHEMICALS, AND LNG * FOCUS ON CLEAN ENERGY, CARBON CAPTURE, AND ELECTRIC VEHICLES

* FEASIBILITY OF DIFFERENT FEEDSTOCK PROCESSING MODELS STUDIED * POTENTIAL COLLABORATION ACROSS UPSTREAM AND DOWNSTREAM OPERATIONS

* COMPANIES AIM TO STRENGTHEN COOPERATION ACROSS CRUDE OIL SOURCING AND MARKETING OF REFINING AND PETROCHEMICAL PRODUCTS AND LIQUEFIED NATURAL GAS (LNG) * SAUDI ARAMCO - OTHER POTENTIAL AREAS OF ACTIVITY INCLUDE BLUE AND GREEN HYDROGEN AND VARIOUS CLEAN ENERGY INITIATIVES Further company coverage:

