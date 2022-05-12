Kremlin says no supplies possible to entities on its gas sanctions list

Russian sanctions imposed on state gas company Gazprom's former German unit and other entities mean they cannot receive gas supplies from Russia, the Kremlin said on Thursday.

"Sanctions are blocking, so there could be no any relations with these companies, nor they can take part in (gas) supplies," Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said. He declined to comment further. Moscow has imposed sanctions on the owner of the Polish part of the Yamal pipeline that carries Russian gas to Europe, as well as Gazprom's former German unit, whose subsidiaries help meet Europe's gas consumption.

The entities on a list of affected firms on a Russian government website on Wednesday were largely based in countries that have imposed sanctions on Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine, most of them members of the European Union. Germany, Russia's top client in Europe, said on Thursday that some subsidiaries of Gazprom Germania, the former Gazprom unit Germany transferred to its energy regulator in April, are receiving no gas because of sanctions.

On Thursday, daily requests for Russian gas deliveries to Slovakia via Ukraine have fallen in line with lower deliveries through Ukraine, where one route remains suspended. Flows via the Yamal-Europe pipeline continued in reverse mode from Germany to Poland.

