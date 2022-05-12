Four dairy organisations seek inclusion in Rajasthan govt's cash support scheme

Four dairy organisations from Rajasthan have urged the state government to include their members in Mukhyamantri Dugdh Utpadak Sambal Yojna, under which Rs 5 per litre cash support is provided.

The four organisations -- Paayas Dairy, Sakhi Dairy, Asha Dairy and Ujala Dairy -- have sought Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot's intervention for their inclusion in Rs 5 per litre cash support scheme of the state government, according to a statement.

The chairpersons of these organisation -- Mamta Chaudhary, Paayas Dairy, Jaipur; Manjeet Kaur, Sakhi Dairy, Alwar; Kanya, Asha Dairy, Udaipur; and Anju Kevat, Ujala Dairy, Kota, said the disparity created by their exclusion from the scheme could pose serious hardships for the members.

To provide financial help for the welfare of milk producers of Rajasthan, the scheme was announced in the FY20 state budget, under which the government gave a grant of Rs 2 per litre to the cattle owners for supplying milk in the cooperative milk producers' unions of the state.

In the recently presented budget of the fiscal 2022-23, the government has announced an increase in the subsidy on milk from Rs 2 per litre to Rs 5 per litre under this scheme, the statement said.

The four organisations demanded their inclusion in this scheme, stating that these are the milk farmers' organisations created by farmers on cooperative principles.

As per the statement, the four organisations have been established by the dairy farmers by investing their own money as share capital. They jointly collect over 10 lakh litres of milk every day from their members, for which payments are made directly into their bank accounts in a cycle of three times a month.

These four institutions are run by the members of the board of directors elected by the members of the respective organisations, who are milk pourers.

These organisations have operations in and around 22 districts out of the total 33 districts of the state. Asha, Sakhi and Ujala Dairy have 100 per cent participation by women producers.

For the convenience of the cattle rearers, these four organisations also provide ancillary services such as fodder seeds, cattle feed, mineral mixture and artificial insemination, helping producers to enhance milk productivity and their remuneration.

