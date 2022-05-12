Left Menu

Korean delegation apprised about investment opportunities in Himachal

Shimla, May 12 PTI The Himachal Pradesh industries department on Thursday apprised a South Korean delegation about investment opportunities in the state, an official spokesperson said.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 12-05-2022 22:12 IST | Created: 12-05-2022 22:11 IST
Korean delegation apprised about investment opportunities in Himachal
Representative Image Image Credit: IANS
  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh industries department on Thursday apprised a South Korean delegation about investment opportunities in the state, an official spokesperson said. The South Korean delegation led by Kwang Seok Yang, Commercial Attache, Embassy of the Republic of Korea was informed about the comparative advantages during a discussion with Himachal Pradesh Director of Industries Rakesh Kumar Prajapati.

Prajapati made a brief presentation of investment opportunities available in Himachal Pradesh, the spokesperson said.

The industries director also informed that Himachal Pradesh exports products of USD 3.41 million to South Korea. He invited them to make investments in Electric Park, Medical Devices Park, Bulk Drug Park, Electronic Manufacturing cluster and Agro-Food processing clusters, the official said. Korean delegation handed over CSR products such as 21 portable air purifier for hospitals, schools, well-being products like mask packs, N-95 masks, nutrition and health care products like Ginseng Sticks, Glucose monitor to Deputy Director Health and Family Welfare Ramesh Chand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA launches mission to explore why Earth supports life and other planets don’t

NASA launches mission to explore why Earth supports life and other planets d...

 Norway
2
IBM partners with AWS to offer broad array of IBM Software as SaaS on AWS

IBM partners with AWS to offer broad array of IBM Software as SaaS on AWS

 United States
3
Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Korea

Reality check for Indian shuttlers in Uber Cup Final, team drubbed 0-5 by Ko...

 Thailand
4
Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

Sun emits strong X-class flare; NASA observatory captures image of the event

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022