Left Menu

"Congress, SP, entire INDI alliance are anti-Hindu, anti-Ram": CM Yogi

"These are the people who open fire at Ram devotees, question existence of Lord Ram and challenge his divine power. Expecting from them that they would honor India's faith, national heroes, and show reverence for the esteemed freedom fighters who played pivotal roles in our independence struggle is futile," CM Yogi remarked.

ANI | Updated: 07-05-2024 18:42 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 18:42 IST
"Congress, SP, entire INDI alliance are anti-Hindu, anti-Ram": CM Yogi
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a blistering attack on the opposition parties on Tuesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that the Congress, the Samajwadi Party and the entire "INDI alliance" are anti-Hindu and anti-Ram. Addressing the media at his official residence before departing for the election campaign, Yogi Adityanath also criticized the statements made by Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav and Rashtriya Janata Dal chief Lalu Yadav.

"These are the people who open fire at Ram devotees, question the existence of Lord Ram and challenge his divine power. Expecting from them that they would honor India's faith, national heroes, and show reverence for the esteemed freedom fighters who played pivotal roles in our independence struggle is futile," CM Yogi remarked. CM Yogi further mentioned that whether it is Congress, the Samajwadi Party, DMK, RJD, or the National Conference, all have opposed the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

"They are against Hindus and the Sanatan faith. They are the ones that nurture the policy of appeasement. These supporters of terrorism behave contrary to the ideals of Lord Ram," he stated. "People associated with the Congress and the I.N.D.I. alliance have tried from the beginning to stall the verdict from the Honorable Court in the case of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. These people used to act as barriers and create obstacles. When the case went to the Supreme Court, these people ensured that nothing happened for 7-8 years. However, when the NDA government was formed under the leadership of PM Modi at the centre, and then in Uttar Pradesh, the case was expedited," Yogi added.

He said that under the guidance and leadership of PM Modi, a grand temple was built in Ayodhya. "Millions of devotees from across the nation and around the globe are flocking to express their faith and witness the rejuvenated Ayodhya. The members of the Congress-SP and I.N.D.I. alliance, however, have consistently aligned themselves with those who oppose Lord Ram", he remarked. In response to the remarks made by Ram Gopal Yadav, CM Yogi criticized them, stating that they exemplify the true nature of the "INDI alliance".

"These individuals not only manipulate India's faith for political gain but also challenge the divine authority of Lord Ram. History attests that those who have dared to challenge divine authority have met with adversity," he said. He further mentioned that the opposition's statement amounts to disrespecting the Sanatan faith and insulting crores of Ram devotees. "It is an insult to those who have dedicated their entire lives to the Ram temple. Indian society cannot accept this at all. Their statement is provocative, aimed at appeasing a section of society and use them as a vote bank", he pointed out.

"PM Modi is also saying that the parties associated with the INDI alliance will attempt to make a dent in the reservation of backward, scheduled castes and scheduled tribes. Their manifesto mentions this. When the Congress-led UPA government was in power, the RJD and SP were its constituent parties. At that time, these people formed the Ranganath Mishra and Sachar committees," Yogi added. He further highlighted that the Ranganath Mishra Committee suggested giving six per cent reservations to Muslims out of 27 per cent meant for the OBCs. At that time, BJP had strongly opposed this stating that reservation cannot be done on the basis of religion. Then, the Sachar Committee was formed to attempt to intervene in the reservations for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

He mentioned that the opposition parties also tried to include some castes of Muslims in the Scheduled Castes and Tribes, which was opposed by the BJP, as Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar was also against reservations based on religion. Yogi expressed concern that despite efforts to safeguard the rights of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Backward Castes, parties like Congress, SP, and RJD may attempt to diminish their reservation privileges and redistribute them to minorities whenever they have the chance. He warned against the potential division of India, urging voters to vehemently reject such actions. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

Congress alleges police harassed social media dept at behest of PM, HM

 India
2
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says 90% of 2024 revenues will accrue at end of year; China should boost number of ICU beds, state agencies say and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says 90% of 2024 revenues will accrue at end o...

 Global
3
French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

French cosmetics sector eyes Xi visit for reprieve on Chinese import rules

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a thing.; Global health heavyweights team up for climate, disease funding

Health News Roundup: How bird flu could threaten cow cuddling. Yes, it is a ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Green Metropolises: Navigating the Path to Sustainable Urban Growth Globally

The Creative Frontier: Unleashing Potential with Generative AI

Customized Minds: The AI Revolution in Learning and Behavioral Change

Transformative Strategies for High-Density Cities

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024