No load-shedding in Maharashtra for 22 days now: Energy Minister

Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut on Thursday said there has been no load-shedding in the state for the last 22 days and attributed this to good work and right planning by his department.

He appealed to consumers to pay their energy bills on time and avoid wastage of electricity.

"There is a shortage of coal in many states in India and also in other parts of the world. There is load-shedding (power cuts to distribute demand) in many states and due to the extreme summer heat, demand for electricity has increased. Due to the good work and apt planning done by the three state-run power companies, there has been no load-shedding in Maharashtra since the last 22 days," Raut said.

He was speaking at a programme organized to dedicate a new 33/11 KV power sub-station in Trimbakeshwar taluka of Nashik district. The power sub-station will provide uninterrupted power supply to eight tribal-dominated villages - Vaviharsh, Takeharsh, Dahalewadi, Chandrachi Met Kalmuste, Aswaliharsh, Dadoshi, Umeshimet and Bardechiwadi.

The minister said customers tend to pay money for other services first and give second preference to payment of electricity bills.

"Coal and electricity have to be purchased in cash from the market to fulfil the growing demand of electricity. Money is needed for coal transport, administrative work and paying salaries to employees. However, customers pay money for other services first and give second preference to payment of electricity bills," Raut said.

The minister praised the services being rendered by the state-run power utilities.

"Mahavitaran (Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd or MSEDCL) gives day and night service. Electricity employees put even their lives at risk during heavy rains, floods and also during the coronavirus pandemic to ensure consistent power supply in the state.

''Consumers should pay their bills on time to avoid snapping of power supply. In many villages, street lights remain switched on even during daytime. This leads to wastage of electricity and unnecessary increase in bills. Therefore, everyone should use electricity with utmost care," Raut said.

