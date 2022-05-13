Spain's government announces temporary cap on common gas price
Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 13-05-2022 14:57 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 14:53 IST
- Country:
- Spain
Spain's government on Friday announced a temporary cap on the reference price of gas and coal used by power plants.
"Spain with this decision is leading a structural change in European energy policy," government spokesman Isabel Rodriguez told a press conference in Madrid.
The European Commission agreed two weeks ago to allow Spain and Portugal to initially cap prices at 40 euros per megawatt-hour, with the price limit projected to average out at 50 euros over the coming 12 months.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Madrid
- Portugal
- The European Commission
- European
- Spain
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Madrid can clinch Spanish title ahead of Man City showdown
Madrid Open: Ons Jabeur beats Paolini; Halep sets Badosa clash in R2
Halep and Badosa to meet in 2nd round of Madrid Open
Madrid Open: Ons Jabeur beats Paolini; Halep sets Badosa clash in R2
Halep beats No 2 Badosa to return to Madrid Open last 16