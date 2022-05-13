Spain's government announces temporary cap on common gas price

Spain's government on Friday announced a temporary cap on the reference price of gas and coal used by power plants.

"Spain with this decision is leading a structural change in European energy policy," government spokesman Isabel Rodriguez told a press conference in Madrid.

The European Commission agreed two weeks ago to allow Spain and Portugal to initially cap prices at 40 euros per megawatt-hour, with the price limit projected to average out at 50 euros over the coming 12 months.

