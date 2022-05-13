Left Menu

Spain's government announces temporary cap on common gas price

Reuters | Madrid | Updated: 13-05-2022 14:57 IST | Created: 13-05-2022 14:53 IST
Spain's government announces temporary cap on common gas price
Isabel Rodriguez Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Spain

Spain's government on Friday announced a temporary cap on the reference price of gas and coal used by power plants.

"Spain with this decision is leading a structural change in European energy policy," government spokesman Isabel Rodriguez told a press conference in Madrid.

The European Commission agreed two weeks ago to allow Spain and Portugal to initially cap prices at 40 euros per megawatt-hour, with the price limit projected to average out at 50 euros over the coming 12 months.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See pic

NASA Hubble spots hidden galaxy about 11 million light-years from Earth: See...

 Global
2
Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other countries behind

Wealthy nations are carving up space and its riches – and leaving other coun...

 United States
3
One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue could be in our eyes

One in three people are infected with Toxoplasma parasite – and the clue cou...

 Brazil
4
Science News Roundup: Intact, pregnant ichthyosaur fossil recovered from Patagonian glacier in Chile; Blackhole hunters cast their gaze at the center of the Milky Way galaxy

Science News Roundup: Intact, pregnant ichthyosaur fossil recovered from Pat...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022