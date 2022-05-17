Ukraine removes fuel price restrictions to increase supply - economy minister
Ukraine's government has lifted restrictions on fuel prices to enable traders to import more and make up the shortage Ukraine is experiencing after Russian forces destroyed many storage facilities and logistics chains, the economy minister said on Tuesday. "We ... suspended price regulation in order to enable market operators to saturate the market ...
Ukraine's government has lifted restrictions on fuel prices to enable traders to import more and make up the shortage Ukraine is experiencing after Russian forces destroyed many storage facilities and logistics chains, the economy minister said on Tuesday.
"We ... suspended price regulation in order to enable market operators to saturate the market ... so that they will be able to deliver all the resources available on the European market, and not only from the European market," Yulia Svyrydenko said in an online interview with Ukrainian television.
