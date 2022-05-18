Left Menu

Local authorities are providing all possible assistance to the affected, Modi tweeted.The PMO also informed on Twitter that a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each will be given to the next of kin of the deceased from the Prime Ministers National Relief Fund.

PTI | Morbi | Updated: 18-05-2022 15:31 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 15:27 IST
Gujarat: 12 labourers killed in wall collapse at factory in Morbi district
Representative image (file photo) Image Credit: ANI
At least 12 laborers were killed when a wall collapsed at a salt packaging factory in Gujarat's Morbi district on Wednesday, officials said.

The incident took place at Sagar Salt factory situated inside the Halvad industrial area, said state Labour and Employment Minister and local MLA Brijesh Merja.

''At least 12 workers have died due to the wall collapse. Efforts to rescue others who might have been trapped under the debris are still on,'' Merja said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief over the tragedy and announced a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each for the kin of the deceased.

''The tragedy in Morbi caused by a wall collapse is heart-rending. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Local authorities are providing all possible assistance to the affected,'' Modi tweeted.

The PMO also informed on Twitter that a compensation of Rs 2 lakh each will be given to the next of kin of the deceased from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund. The injured would be given Rs 50,000 each, it added. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also took to Twitter to express grief over the tragedy.

He spoke to Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel over the phone about the ongoing rescue work, he said.

Chief Minister Patel announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh each for the kin of the victims and gave instructions to the district administration about the rescue and relief work, said a statement by his office.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

