Union minister Ajay Mishra's nephew dies after tree branch falls on him in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri

PTI | Lakhimpurkheri | Updated: 18-05-2022 21:40 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 21:40 IST
Union minister Ajay Mishra's nephew dies after tree branch falls on him in UP's Lakhimpur Kheri
A nephew of Union minister Ajay Mishra died after a tree branch fell on him while he was riding a motorcycle on Wednesday, police said.

The accident occurred near Khambhar Kheda village under Kotwali police station limit of ​​the district, they said.

Achin Mishra alias Sonu (41), a resident of Banveerpur village of Tikonia police station area, is the son of the Union minister's elder brother, police said.

He was going to Lakhimpur in the evening when a tree branch fell on him during a storm, Additional Superintendent of Police Arun Kumar Singh said.

Some passersby took him to the hospital where the doctors declared him dead, according to police. The minister was in the news recently after his son was arrested in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence of October 3 last year, in which eight people, including four farmers and a journalist, were killed.

