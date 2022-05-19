Bamboo charcoal exports allowed with certain conditions: DGFT

The government on Thursday said export of bamboo charcoal made from legally obtained bamboo is allowed subject to proper documentation.

''All the bamboo charcoal made from bamboo obtained from legal sources are permitted for export subject to proper documentation/certificate of origin proving that the bamboo used for making charcoal has been obtained from legal sources,'' the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

It said the certificate of origin shall be issued by the concerned range forest officer of state forest department from where the bamboo has been procured by the purchaser for making the charcoal.

In a separate notification, the DGFT said import of fresh ginger produced in Bhutan is free, subject to a provision of agreement on trade, commerce and transit between India and Bhutan.

In another public notice, it said the last date for submission of online application for allocation of tariff rate quota under the India-UAE free trade agreement for the first two quarters of 2022-23 (May 1, 2022 to September 30, 2022) has been extended till May 31, 2022.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)