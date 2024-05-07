Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Defends Maratha Quota, Criticizes Opposition
PTI | Thane | Updated: 07-05-2024 19:34 IST | Created: 07-05-2024 19:34 IST
- Country:
- India
I promised Maratha reservation, delivered it in record time; Earlier govts did nothing but now finding faults: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US report exposes arbitrary detention of Uyghurs, other Muslim minority groups by Chinese government
Pakistan government "rarely took credible steps" to identify, punish officials violating human rights: US report
South Korean court hears children's climate change case against government
UAE shares successful government modernisation experiences with Rwanda
South Korean court hears children's climate change case against government