NMCG & NIUA hold write-shop for finalists of competition on Re-Imagining Urban Rivers

National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) and National Institute of Urban Affairs (NIUA) is organizing a write-shop for the finalists of the thesis competition on 'Re-Imagining Urban Rivers" from 19-21 May 2022. On an inaugural day yesterday, Shri G. Asok Kumar, Director general, NMCG addressed the students and gave his insights, and encouraged the students to work towards river conservation.

Shri Asok Kumar encouraged students to be bold in their thinking and come up with original ideas for river management. He also emphasized the need for cross-learning and learning from each other and always maintaining a culture of lifelong learning. He reiterated the importance of effectively managing the water resources of the country for achieving a water-secure future for the coming generation.

As many as 20 students from 17 universities from across India are part of the write-shop. The participants come from diverse disciplines such as engineering, architecture, engineering, ecology, remote sensing, etc. The purpose of the write-shop is to provide an avenue for students to interact with one another to enhance their interdisciplinary thinking and become aware of larger issues related to urban rivers. It is also an opportunity for experts from NIUA and NMCG to help students fine-tune their research ideas and provide suggestions for strengthening the river-related aspects.

'Re-imagining Urban Rivers' is a national level thesis competition being undertaken by NMCG and NIUA to promulgate river-sensitive development of cities and engage young minds to research and bring out solutions for urban river issues.

