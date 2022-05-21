Left Menu

WB: Wife's body found in rented house, husband absconding

Usmanpur Police recovered a woman's body in Vijay colony on Friday.

ANI | Usmanpur (West Bengal) | Updated: 21-05-2022 15:28 IST | Created: 21-05-2022 15:28 IST
Usmanpur Police recovered a woman's body in Vijay colony on Friday. The body was found in a rented house.

"Yesterday at about 21.45 hours, information was received that a lady is lying on the floor in a building near 3 pusta, Vijay colony New Usmanpur in an unconscious condition having black mark on her neck," informed Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North East. The preliminary enquiry revealed that the husband and wife had shifted in the building about 3-4 days back as tenants. The husband belongs to West Bengal and has been absconding.

Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

