'Culprits should be hanged to death', demands wife of Hyderabad man suspected to be murdered over inter-caste marriage

After a Hyderabad-based man was allegedly stabbed to death in public view in the Shahinayathgunj Police Station area, his wife on Saturday demanded justice for her husband, Neeraj saying that the accused should be "hanged to death".

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 21-05-2022 20:41 IST | Created: 21-05-2022 20:41 IST
Sanjana, Hyderabad-based man, Neeraj's wife (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
After a Hyderabad-based man was allegedly stabbed to death in public view in the Shahinayathgunj Police Station area, his wife on Saturday demanded justice for her husband, Neeraj saying that the accused should be "hanged to death". Police said that they suspect the assailants attacked the deceased over their inter-caste marriage.

"To be hanged to death - that is my demand. I just demand this for the culprits," Sanjana, Neeraj's wife told ANI. Police said that the deceased, Neeraj was stabbed by four unknown persons. He sustained injuries and later shifted to the hospital for treatment and succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment.

A case had been registered against the accused persons in the alleged murder case. "A case has been registered and a search operation has been launched for accused persons. Neeraj and Sanjana (his wife) had an inter-caste marriage which might be the reason behind the attack. We suspect her family members' involvement which is yet to be ascertained," DCP West Joel Davis told ANI.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

