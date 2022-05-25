Left Menu

Saudi EV plant likely to be one of three in kingdom, says minister

An electric vehicle (EV) assembly plant to be built in Saudi Arabia is likely to be one of three in the kingdom, investment minister Khalid Al-Falih said on Wednesday. The plant is expected eventually to produce up to 150,000 vehicles a year. Falih, speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, gave no details on the other potential plants.

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 25-05-2022 14:16 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 14:09 IST
Saudi EV plant likely to be one of three in kingdom, says minister
Khalid Al-Falih Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

An electric vehicle (EV) assembly plant to be built in Saudi Arabia is likely to be one of three in the kingdom, investment minister Khalid Al-Falih said on Wednesday. United States-based EV maker Lucid Motors, which is more than 60% owned by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund, plans to build its first overseas production factory in Saudi Arabia later this year. The plant is expected eventually to produce up to 150,000 vehicles a year.

Falih, speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, gave no details on the other potential plants.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

 Iran
2
U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

United States
3
NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Planet

NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Pla...

 Global
4
Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022