Left Menu

Man held for smuggling gold worth Rs 59 lakh at Delhi airport: Customs

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 25-05-2022 18:20 IST | Created: 25-05-2022 18:20 IST
Man held for smuggling gold worth Rs 59 lakh at Delhi airport: Customs
  • Country:
  • India

A man has been arrested by customs officials for allegedly smuggling into the country gold worth around Rs 59 lakh at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport here, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The passenger was intercepted after his arrival from Jeddah on Tuesday.

His search resulted in the recovery of 32 bangles of gold, weighing 1.2 kg, valued at Rs 58.62 lakh, the statement by the customs department said.

The gold has been seized and the passenger was arrested, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

Reports: Fighter jet crashes in Iran, killing two pilots

 Iran
2
U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

U.S. to sell up to 40.1 mln bbls crude oil from SPR

United States
3
NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Planet

NASA's dust-covered InSight Mars lander takes its last selfie on the Red Pla...

 Global
4
Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

Check out this striking galaxy pair captured by Hubble telescope

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022