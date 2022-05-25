Pench tigress wounded by snare now completely healthy: official

An adult tigress who was wounded due to a snare has now recovered completely, a senior official of the Pench Tiger Reserve (PTR) on Maharashtra-Madhya Pradesh border said on Wednesday.

Even though forest officials could not get near her, she seemed to have somehow got rid of the snare around her neck, said Deputy Director of the reserve Prabhu Nath Shukla on Wednesday.

On January 26, 2022, tigress T-41, who is around five years old, was spotted with a snare around her neck. Typically, poachers set such snares to catch smaller wild animals.

PTR officials deployed 60 camera traps and 11 teams to keep track of the tigress' movements.

The range of the tigress was spread in Nagalwadi, Saleghat and West Pench ranges, encompassing an area of 110 sq km, Shukla said in a release, adding that it was difficult to reach and tranquilize her for removing the snare.

On February 17, camera trap photographs revealed that the tigress had got free of the snare. She was also seen roaming with a male tiger.

Monitoring was continued as the snare had caused a wound on her neck, Shukla said.

A camera trap photograph of April 16 showed that the neck had now healed and the tigress was healthy, he said.

