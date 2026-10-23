Rugby-Wilson hopes to add own Wallabies jersey to family collection

Teddy Wilson grew up surrounded by reminders of ​his father's illustrious Wallabies career and the ​young scrumhalf now has the ‌chance to ​add his own Australia jersey to the family collection. The 23-year-old son of former Australia flanker David Wilson was named in Les Kiss's ‌squad for November's Nations Championship tests, joining prop Tom Lambert as one of two uncapped players.

His father won 79 caps, captained Australia nine times and was part of the country's 1999 World Cup-winning team ‌during a golden era for the Wallabies. The prospect of following in his father's footsteps is as ‌much about repaying his family's support as continuing a rugby dynasty, said Wilson.

"There are a few jerseys at home that are still there now ... as well as the 1999 World Cup jersey," the New South Wales Waratah halfback told ⁠reporters. "I always ​want to make my ⁠family proud.

"My mum and dad have sacrificed a lot to put me in this position, so just to make ⁠them proud would be very special for me." Wilson said his father had offered guidance without burdening him with expectations.

"Dad ​doesn't really put much pressure on myself, he's been there and done that, obviously, so ⁠he definitely tells me a few things and helps me a lot." Wilson joins Ryan Lonergan and Tate McDermott among Kiss's ⁠scrumhalf ​options for tests against England, Scotland and Wales, with Kalani Thomas dropping out.

Wilson has already represented Australia at junior and sevens level, captaining the under-20 team in 2023 before making his ⁠international sevens debut the following year. "Playing rugby in Australia and growing up, this is definitely the ⁠team that you want ⁠to play for and aspire to get into," said Wilson, whose brother Harry is part of Australia's sevens programme and also played for the Waratahs.

"It's ‌a special ‌moment for myself and my family."