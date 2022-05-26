Left Menu

J-K: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha condemns killing of TV artist Amreen Bhat in Budgam

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha condemned the killing of TV artist Amreen Bhat in the Union Territory's Budgam on Wednesday.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 26-05-2022 05:30 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 05:30 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha. (ANI/File photo). Image Credit: ANI
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha condemned the killing of TV artist Amreen Bhat in the Union Territory's Budgam on Wednesday. "No words are strong enough to condemn heinous terror attack in Budgam. Deepest condolences to family of Amreen Bhat & prayers for fast recovery of her injured nephew. We're firmly resolved to demolish terror ecosystem that continues to receive reinforcement from across the border", said Manoj Sinha.

Bhat was shot dead by terrorists in the Chadoora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district, police said on Wednesday adding that her minor nephew was also injured in the attack. The attack was conducted by three terrorists of the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), police said.

"Terrorists fired upon one Amreen Bhat at her residence in Chadoora, Budgam today. She was shifted to a hospital where doctors declared her dead. Her 10-year-old nephew also received a bullet injury on his arm," Jammu and Kashmir Police said. The area has been cordoned off and searches have begun. A case has also been registered and investigatioin is underway. Further details are awaited.

A day ago, a policeman was shot dead and his 7-year-old daughter got injuries after terrorists attacked them outside their home in Srinagar. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

