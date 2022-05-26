Left Menu

Russia's Novak expects oil output to shrink up to 8.4% this year - RIA

The forecast is subject to change depending on the situation, Novak told reporters in Tehran, according to RIA. The Russian economy ministry has said Russia's oil output this year was set to fall 9.3% to 475.3 million tonnes in the base-case scenario. So, I think there will be a recovery in the future," Novak told reporters, RIA said.

Reuters | Mosocw | Updated: 26-05-2022 12:06 IST | Created: 26-05-2022 12:00 IST
Russia's Novak expects oil output to shrink up to 8.4% this year - RIA
Alexander Novak Image Credit: Twitter(@novakav1)
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia's oil production is expected to decline to 480-500 million tonnes this year from 524 million tonnes in 2021, Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said, state-run news agency RIA reported on Thursday. The forecast is subject to change depending on the situation, Novak told reporters in Tehran, according to RIA.

The Russian economy ministry has said Russia's oil output this year was set to fall 9.3% to 475.3 million tonnes in the base-case scenario. "I think the contraction will be way smaller. There was only one month with a contraction of more than 1 million barrels per day, which is not as deep by now. So, I think there will be a recovery in the future," Novak told reporters, RIA said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

Tiger carcass found in UP's Bahraich

 India
2
An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

An unusual, warped spiral galaxy dazzles in new Hubble image

Global
3
NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

NASA delays launch of Psyche asteroid mission due to software issue

 Global
4
SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need to know

SpaceX's 25th cargo mission to ISS launching early next month: All you need ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022