LeT terrorist, involved in TV artiste Amreen Bhat murder, neutralised: IGP Kashmir

The Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday morning said that two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, involved in the killing of Kashmiri TV actress Amreen Bhat, have been neutralised in Kashmir's Avantipora.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 27-05-2022 07:03 IST | Created: 27-05-2022 07:03 IST
IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar. (ANI/photo). Image Credit: ANI
The Jammu and Kashmir police on Friday morning said that two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists, involved in the killing of Kashmiri TV actress Amreen Bhat, have been neutralised in Kashmir's Avantipora. "Heinous murder case of TV artist Amreen Bhat solved in 24 hours...10 terrorists including three from Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and seven from Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror outfits killed in three days in Kashmir Valley," said IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar.

"On Thursday night, two LeT terrorists were killed in Srinagar's Soura. The police have recovered one AK-47 pistol, " added police. The two killed LeT terrorists in the Soura area of Srinagar encounter have been identified as Shakir Ahmed Waza and Afreen Aftab Malik. Incriminating materials, including arms and ammunition, have been recovered.

Kashmiri TV actress Amreen Bhat was killed by unidentified terrorists in Budgam's Chadoora area in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday, while her 10-year-old nephew was injured. Jammu and Kashmir Police said that the 10-year-old nephew of the TV actress had a bullet injury on his arm. The nephew is receiving treatment at a hospital in the district, added the police. (ANI)

