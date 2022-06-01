Left Menu

Flow of gas to Denmark from Germany steady amid Gazprom cut-off

Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 01-06-2022 12:24 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 12:22 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr
  Country:
  • Denmark

The flow of natural gas to Denmark via Germany remained steady on Wednesday, despite Gazprom's decision to halt supplies, data from Danish system operator Energinet showed.

There is no gas pipeline directly from Russia to Denmark, and Danish buyers have the option of buying from sources other than Gazprom, the Danish Energy Agency has said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

