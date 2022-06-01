Left Menu

PRASA welcomes sentencing of former employee guilty of cable theft

Two PRASA security guards patrolling the rail reserve caught Sphiwe Mngadi and an accomplice in April 2018 with an estimated R1 million worth of copper.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 01-06-2022 18:15 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 18:15 IST
PRASA welcomes sentencing of former employee guilty of cable theft
“The security guards spotted him on our railway reserve in a PRASA marked vehicle. When the security guards noticed that the copper cables were removed they confronted him,” PRASA said on Wednesday. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) has welcomed the sentencing of a former employee who was found guilty of cable theft by the by the Scottburgh Regional Court in KwaZulu-Natal.

Two PRASA security guards patrolling the rail reserve caught Sphiwe Mngadi and an accomplice in April 2018 with an estimated R1 million worth of copper. He could not explain why he was in possession of the 12 rolls of copper weighing approximately 192 kilograms.

"The security guards spotted him on our railway reserve in a PRASA marked vehicle. When the security guards noticed that the copper cables were removed they confronted him," PRASA said on Wednesday.

The court found him guilty of tampering/destroying of essential infrastructure in the Mkhomazi area.

"Though the sentence is below the prescribed minimum sentence of 15 years' imprisonment, it does send a strong message to some of our rogue employees who think they can continue stealing critical rail infrastructure unabated with no consequences.

"Indeed the tide is turning against cable theft. To date, 454 suspects have been arrested for vandalism and theft, a total of 118 court cases have been finalised amounting to a combined 764 years' imprisonment," PRASA said.

The agency commended the work of the National Prosecution Authority (NPA), the prosecution team and the South African Police Service (SAPS) investigation team for the successful conviction.

"We welcome the NPA's commitment to put more focus on copper cable theft given the critical role that passenger rail plays in our economy. Only a partnership between our law enforcement agencies will we be able to fight cable theft.

"PRASA would like to also commend the security guards for reporting this crime and testifying in court to ensure that the perpetrator is brought to book. PRASA does not condone any acts of criminality within the organisation and we have strengthened our internal processes and investigations to root out employees who are hampering and sabotaging the business," the agency said.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for as early as Tuesday; Archaeologists uncover a trove of ancient Egyptian mummies and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for a...

 Global
2
Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

 Global
3
This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's frozen surface

This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's froz...

 Global
4
NARCL appoints Natarajan Sundar as CEO; onboards two independent directors

NARCL appoints Natarajan Sundar as CEO; onboards two independent directors

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022