Iran to respond to any "unconstructive action" at IAEA governors' meeting

Reuters | Updated: 01-06-2022 19:03 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 19:03 IST
Iran will respond to any "unconstructive action" at the upcoming IAEA Board of Governors meeting, Iran's foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

The United States, France, Britain and Germany are pushing for the United Nations nuclear watchdog's board of governors to rebuke Iran for failing to answer longstanding questions on uranium traces at undeclared sites, according to a draft resolution prepared for an upcoming meeting seen by Reuters. "Iran's nuclear programme is entirely peaceful and we will naturally respond in a strong and appropriate manner to any unconstructive action at the board of governors," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh said on the ministry's Telegram channel.

"Those using the (IAEA) Director General's report as a political tool and means of pressure against Iran will be solely responsible for the ensuing consequences." The draft must still formally be submitted to next week's meeting and then be either adopted unopposed or put to a vote.

The board's meeting starts on Monday and the draft's wording is likely to keep being negotiated among Board members and adjusted until it is submitted.

