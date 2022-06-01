Left Menu

Brazil's Hypera shares jump after leniency agreement with authorities

Shares in Brazilian drugmaker Hypera SA rose 6% on Wednesday after it entered into a long-expected leniency agreement with the country's authorities related to investigations into illegal payments by former executives to public officials.

Reuters | Brasilia | Updated: 01-06-2022 20:54 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 20:53 IST
Brazil's Hypera shares jump after leniency agreement with authorities
Representative Image. Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Shares in Brazilian drugmaker Hypera SA rose 6% on Wednesday after it entered into a long-expected leniency agreement with the country's authorities related to investigations into illegal payments by former executives to public officials. The agreement, struck with Brazil's federal comptroller CGU and solicitor general AGU and announced on Tuesday, includes a fine of 110 million reais ($22.98 million), which will be paid by the company's founding shareholder Joao Alves de Queiroz Filho, with no cash impact for Hypera.

JPMorgan analysts welcomed the agreement, saying it settled a long-term issue with the company's governance. "It removes any fears about impacts over tax benefits as it was reinstated that the company did not benefit from any of those payments or hurt the public sector," the analysts said in a note.

Shares in Hypera were up 6.1% at 41.16 reais in late morning trading, after reaching their all-time high of 41.60 reais, earlier. The broader Bovespa Index rose 0.1%. ($1 = 4.7861 reais)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for as early as Tuesday; Archaeologists uncover a trove of ancient Egyptian mummies and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA SpaceX final environmental decision set for a...

 Global
2
Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

Novel cloud-based platform to discover hidden asteroids

 Global
3
This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's frozen surface

This thermal imager on NASA's Europa Clipper will survey Jupiter moon's froz...

 Global
4
NARCL appoints Natarajan Sundar as CEO; onboards two independent directors

NARCL appoints Natarajan Sundar as CEO; onboards two independent directors

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022