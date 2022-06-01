Left Menu

Germany should reach its gas peak by 2030 - economy minister

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 01-06-2022 22:34 IST | Created: 01-06-2022 22:32 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Germany

The peak for using gas as a bridge energy towards renewables in Germany must be reached by around 2030, Economy Minister Robert Habeck said on Wednesday, adding that new gas infrastructure has to be planned carefully and with an end date in mind.

"It might be sooner, but it will definitely not be (much)longer," Habeck said of the anticipated peak, addressing the annual conference of utility association BDEW in Berlin.

He said the gas infrastructure has to be suitable for being filled with green hydrogen after phasing out fossil gas.

