Solvve Sales Open: Solving PCOS/PCOD With India’s First Supplement Made Using Ayurveda And Modern Science

Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, India – Business Wire India Solvve, a brand of Supercluster Pi (House of Brands), has launched the first of its kind PCOS/PCOD supplement made with ingredients that combine the goodness of Ayurveda and Modern Science. Their supplement could solve the PCOS/PCOD problem that 1 in every 5 Indian women face today.

Why Is PCOS/PCOD Considered A Serious Medical Problem? One in five Indian women faces PCOS/PCOD, an endocrine disorder seen in women of reproductive age. PCOS/PCOD is a condition that affects a woman's ovaries, along with the reproductive organs that produce progesterone and estrogen hormones that help regulate the menstrual cycle, as well as small amounts of male hormones known as androgens. Compared to healthy women, women with PCOS/PCOD produce more male hormones. This hormonal imbalance causes them to miss their periods, unnatural weight gain, overgrowth of hair, discomfort and cramps during their periods. It also makes pregnancy and retaining the pregnancy challenging.

Warning Indications That Might Show A PCOS/PCOD Problem: • Unexplained weight gain • Heavy blood loss during menstruation • Acne • Darkening of skin, especially near skin folds • Overgrowth of hair on the face and chin • Irregular menstruation What Factors Are Responsible For The PCOS/PCOD Condition? Though the straight cause of PCOS/PCOD is still not quite evident, the possibilities can include: Excess insulin production: Androgen production may be increased by excess insulin levels in the body, resulting in difficulties in ovulation.

Excess androgen production: Acne and hirsutism can result from excess androgen hormones produced by the ovaries (hair growth on the face and body).

Why Choose Solvve? Solvve's PCOS/PCOD supplement consists of plant-based ingredients and superfoods making it more natural and allergy-free. The ingredients that go into the powder are ethically sourced, making them intrinsically healthier for the body. It's easy to switch to Solvve from regular PCOS/PCOD supplements because of its tasty flavour - Tangy Orange. Solvve’s PCOS/PCOD supplement can be consumed as a drink or a flavour enhancer in a regular smoothie. This powder supplement also acts as a healthier alternative to treat PCOS/PCOD symptoms. The small sachet is easy to carry, effortless to mix, and consumable in seconds. Solvve is FSSAI approved and ready to change the lives of millions of Indian women facing PCOS/PCOD.

Solvve is amongst the few brands that provide a free doctor consultation for women dealing with PCOS/PCOD symptoms. Solvve is the first Indian brand to blend Ayurveda with Modern Science to bring in a plant-based supplement to alleviate the symptoms of the PCOS/PCOD condition. Each sachet is a perfect mixture of research-backed ingredients that help balance hormones to increase the chances of pregnancy.

Talking about the launch, Mr. Vishnu Prasath Devarajan, Founder of SuperCluster Pi said, “Solutions for PCOS/PCOD were limited, had undesirable side effects, and were uninspiring. The majority of women would not wish to discuss these issues openly with others. PCOS when left untreated can lead to long term health issues and lifestyle diseases, hence we felt the need to solve for this issue by launching Solvve. Solvve will assist women with PCOS/PCOD issues with natural ingredients.” Breaking The Biggest Misconception Linked With PCOS/PCOD: Misconception: PCOS causes infertility Fact: Even though PCOS/PCOD makes it hard to get pregnant, regular ovulation and periods can be brought back with medication or, if one is overweight, by losing weight. Then, one might be able to get pregnant on their own without consuming heavy medications or hormonal therapy. If a woman is still having trouble getting pregnant, they can consult a specialist to treat problems with ovulation.

The Ingredients That Makeup Solvve’s Unique Formulation: After 6 months of working with gynaecologists, nutritionists and formulation experts, the SuperCluster Pi team arrived at this unique formulation which consists of clinically proven ingredients and superfoods: Myo-Inositol: Myo-inositol is a chemical compound present in all forms of life. This chemical plays a major role in balancing certain hormones in the body. It's a crucial component of insulin signalling. It is also proven to show significant improvement in the oocyte quality. It also regulates the menstrual cycle in women with PCOS/PCOD.

D-Chiro Inositol: In women, D-chiro-inositol plays a vital role in interacting with certain sugars in the body to generate inositol phospho glycans that mediate insulin functions. This also aids in alleviating the PCOS/PCOD symptoms along with increasing the chances of pregnancy by enhancing the quality of embryos.

L-Methyl-Folate-Calcium: Folate is a B-vitamin found naturally in certain foods. It is required for the formation of healthy cells, notably red blood cells. It can help to treat or prevent folate deficiency. In women, folate deficiencies can lead to irregular periods.

Vitamin D3: Vitamin D-3 is a fat-soluble vitamin that aids in the absorption of calcium and phosphorus. It is an important element that helps in building strong bones. This vitamin also reduces the chances of dysmenorrhea along with helping in producing good quality mature eggs.

The Natural Blend: Shatavari root: In Ayurveda, Shatavari is used as a potent Rasayana. Shatavari helps balance hormones in the treatment of PCOS/PCOD.

Turmeric root: In Ayurveda, Turmeric helps balance Rasa and Kapha by decreasing insulin resistance and acting as an anti-inflammatory agent.

Maca root: The root of the Maca plant is a traditional herb that increases fertility and libido along with balancing hormones and treating depression.

Gokhru: As an Ayurvedic herb, Gokhru aids in the control and reduction of cyst growth, as well as in the enhancement of fertility.

Yashtimadhu: Yashtimadhu is a natural antioxidant that inhibits PCOS/PCOD symptoms by regulating hormonal imbalance and ovarian follicle irregularity.

Ashok: Ashok extract combats menstrual irregularities and functions as a uterine stimulant, which maintains the health of the reproductive organs by stimulating ovarian tissue.

Chasteberry: Chasteberry regulates the functioning of the pituitary gland which enhances the progesterone levels indirectly.

Cinnamon: Cinnamon aids in balancing irregular periods by sensitising the insulin effect.

Black-Pepper Fruit: Black-Pepper fruit contains a natural compound “Piperine” which is an antioxidant with anti-inflammatory properties that aid in enhancing insulin sensitivity.

About Solvve Solvve, a brand of SuperCluster Pi (House of Brands), has launched their PCOS/PCOD supplement product that combines Modern Science and Ayurveda; and at the same time - tastes delicious. Starting with PCOS/PCOD supplement in the tangy-orange flavour, the brand will launch additional products in the months to come. Packing the goodness and benefits of research-backed processes and infusing it with clinically proven ingredients, Solvve's supplement will allow women to lead a happy, healthy life with a normal menstrual cycle every month!

