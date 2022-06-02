Britain says Russia has taken control over most of Ukraine's Sievierodonetsk
Russia has taken control of most of Ukraine's industrial city of Sievierodonetsk, Britain's defense ministry said on Thursday. Britain said Ukraine likely remained in control of the river line in crossing sites between Sievierodonetsk and the neighboring town of Lysychansk, and in the city of Lyman. In both locations, Ukrainian forces have destroyed existing bridges, the ministry added in the intelligence update posted on Twitter.
- Country:
- Ukraine
Russia has taken control of most of Ukraine's industrial city of Sievierodonetsk, Britain's defense ministry said on Thursday. Britain said Ukraine likely remained in control of the river line in crossing sites between Sievierodonetsk and the neighboring town of Lysychansk, and in the city of Lyman.
In both locations, Ukrainian forces have destroyed existing bridges, the ministry added in the intelligence update posted on Twitter. Reuters reported on Wednesday that Russians control 70% of the industrial city of Sievierodonetsk, citing a provincial governor.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Japan 'sounded out' about hosting 2023 Asian Cup; Ukrainian boxing great Wladimir Klitschko calls for IOC ban on Russian athletes and more
Russia says 694 Ukrainian fighters from Azovstal surrendered over last 24 hours - RIA
Russia says 959 Ukrainian fighters surrendered from Azovstal so far
Top Ukrainian commanders not surrendered from Azovstal, pro-Russian rebel says
At least 10 Ukrainians killed by Russians in Donetsk region -governor