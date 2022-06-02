Left Menu

Britain says Russia has taken control over most of Ukraine's Sievierodonetsk

Russia has taken control of most of Ukraine's industrial city of Sievierodonetsk, Britain's defense ministry said on Thursday. Britain said Ukraine likely remained in control of the river line in crossing sites between Sievierodonetsk and the neighboring town of Lysychansk, and in the city of Lyman. In both locations, Ukrainian forces have destroyed existing bridges, the ministry added in the intelligence update posted on Twitter.

Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 02-06-2022 11:51 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 11:42 IST
Representative Image. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In both locations, Ukrainian forces have destroyed existing bridges, the ministry added in the intelligence update posted on Twitter. Reuters reported on Wednesday that Russians control 70% of the industrial city of Sievierodonetsk, citing a provincial governor.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

