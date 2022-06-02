Left Menu

Reuters | London | Updated: 02-06-2022 12:05 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 12:00 IST
OPEC+ working on making up for lower Russian oil output
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia
OPEC+ is working on compensating for a drop in Russian oil output, two OPEC+ sources said on Thursday, as Russia's production has fallen by around 1 million barrels per day in recent months as a result of Western sanctions on Moscow over Ukraine.

One OPEC+ source familiar with the Russian position said Moscow could agree to other producers compensating for its lower output but it may not happen at a Thursday meeting and might not be in full.

A Gulf OPEC+ source said a decision on the matter was "highly possible" at a meeting on Thursday.

