Telangana suffering extreme misgovernance by TRS in last 8 yrs: Rahul Gandhi

On Telangana formation day, he reiterated Congress's commitment to building it into a model state and ensuring the prosperity of all, including farmers, workers, and the poor. India's youngest state, Telangana, was born out of people's aspirations for a better future.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said Telangana was born out of people's aspirations for a better future, but it has suffered extreme misgovernance by the Telangana Rashtra Samithi in the last eight years. On Telangana's formation day, he reiterated the Congress' commitment to building it into a model state and ensuring the prosperity of all, including farmers, workers, and the poor.

''India's youngest state, Telangana, was born out of people's aspirations for a better future. I feel proud that the Congress party and Sonia Gandhi ji listened to the people's voice and worked selflessly towards fulfilling the dream of Telangana,'' Gandhi said on Twitter using the hashtag #TelanganaFormationDay.

''In the last 8 years, Telangana has suffered extreme misgovernance by TRS. On Telangana Formation Day, I want to reaffirm Congress' commitment to building a glorious Telangana, a model state focused on bringing prosperity, especially to farmers, workers, poor and common people,'' he said.

Telangana was formed this day during the Congress-led UPA government after The Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act was passed in parliament in February 2014.

