Ford to invest $2 billion in Michigan, create 3,200 jobs
Reuters | Updated: 02-06-2022 18:55 IST | Created: 02-06-2022 18:25 IST
Ford Motor Co will invest $2 billion and create 3,200 new jobs in Michigan as it boosts electric vehicle production, the automaker said Thursday.
Gabby Bruno, a Ford official, told a Michigan Strategic Fund state meeting that the 3,200 new jobs included 2,000 at the Dearborn, Flat Rock, and Wayne assembly plants.
The investment will support increased production of Ford's F-150 EV lighting and assembly of a new Ranger pickup truck and a new Mustang. Ford also plans to build a new parts packaging facility in Monroe County.
