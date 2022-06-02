MVA workers protest in Nashik against Centre's policies

Workers of the Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP, constituent parties of the Maha Vikas Aghadi, on Thursday held an agitation in the Chandwad area of Nashik against the policies of the BJP-ruled Centre.

They sought minimum support price for onions and asked the Centre to bring down inflation and give relief to farmers and common citizens.

The 45-minute stir was held near Petrol Pump Square on Mumbai-Agra Highway, with several participants arriving on bullocks carts, and a memorandum of demands was submitted to Tehsildar Pradeep Patil, one of the organizers said.

