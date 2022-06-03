Left Menu

Villagers in Assam's Golaghat district to plant 1 lakh saplings on June 5

Aiming for a better environment and to protect nature as well as to set a record, the villagers of Dhansiri area in Assam's Golaghat district, State Forest Department and District Administration have jointly planned to plant 1 lakh saplings on June 5 on the occasion of World Environment Day.

ANI | Golaghat (Assam) | Updated: 03-06-2022 14:59 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI
Aiming for a better environment and to protect nature as well as to set a record, the villagers of Dhansiri area in Assam's Golaghat district, State Forest Department and District Administration have jointly planned to plant 1 lakh saplings on June 5 on the occasion of World Environment Day. The district administration, forest department and local villagers have taken the unique initiative to plant 1 lakh saplings over 40 hectares of land in a single day at Tengani Dui Noi Mukh area under the Sarupathar assembly constituency in the district.

Biswajit Phukan, MLA of Sarupathar constituency said that the local villagers, state forest department, district administration had planned to plant 1 lakh saplings in a single day on June 5 at Tengani Dui Noi Mukh area with the help of Village Headman association, local villagers and various organizations. "In view of drought-like situation in Dhansiri sub-division, we have planned to plant at least 15 lakh saplings during our tenure. We appeal to every family to plant at least 10 saplings on June 5, as there are 1 lakh families in Dhansiri sub-division. On June 5, the saplings will be planted over 40 hectares of land and we will take measures to protect every sapling. I appreciate the villagers of Tengani area who come forward to take part in this initiative," Biswajit Phukan said.

He further said that many villagers have given their cultivated lands for creating forests. Several tractors have been used to plough the lands for planting 1 lakh saplings. Also, the local MLA and district administration officials have joined along with the villagers to make this initiative a success. (ANI)

