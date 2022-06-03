Tens of workers fall sick due to gas leak in AP

Tens of workers, mainly women, working in an apparel unit in a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) near here, fell sick following a suspected ammonium gas leak on Friday. No casualties were reported.

The gas was suspected to have leaked from Porus Laboratories located outside the APIIC (Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation) SEZ at Atchyutapuram, but its impact was felt in the apparel unit inside the economic zone, where the women workers immediately fell unconscious after complaining of eyesore and vomiting.

They were first taken to the health centre in the zone and later taken to hospitals in Anakapalli and Visakhapatnam.

State Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath said there was no loss of life but many of the workers fell sick due to the gas leak.

Officials from the AP Pollution Control Board reached the laboratory premises and, along with engineers, checked the gas leak.

“We are investigating the cause of the gas leak. I have asked for a report on the incident. The situation is now under control,” the Industries Minister added.

