J-K: Jawan injured in Shopian blast succumbs to injuries

A day after three army personnel were injured in a blast in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian, one Jawan succumbed to his injuries on Friday. According to an official statement issued by Defence PRO, the martyred soldier Naik Praveen belonged to Tehri Garhwal of Uttarakhand and is known to be survived by his wife and a six-year-old son, and his mortal remains were taken to his native village after a wreath-laying ceremony held in J-K's Udhampur today.

On Thursday, three Indian Army personnel were injured in a blast, following which Praveen succumbed to his injuries at 92 Base Hospital in Srinagar. The other two personnel are said to be in stable condition. Based on specific intelligence, an operation was launched from Sedhau COB at approximately 3:00 AM and a cordon and search operation was conducted in the general area of Patitohalan.

While moving to the target area, at approximately one km from Sedhau, an explosion took place in the civil hired vehicle, being used by the team, which resulted in injuries to the three soldiers. "A #blast took place inside a private hired vehicle at Sedow, #Shopian. 03 soldiers injured and shifted to Hospital. Nature and source (blast due to grenade or already planted IED inside vehicle or malfunctioning of battery) of the blast being investigated and will be shared," tweeted the Kashmir Zone police on Thursday morning quoting IGP Vijay Kumar.

Prior to this, there have been a number of attacks in Jammu and Kashmir recently. On Tuesday, a Hindu school teacher Rajni Bala was fired at by terrorists in the Kulgam district of the Kashmir region. The incident took place at the High School Gopalpora area of Kulgam. She was taken to the hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

The incident took place days after Kashmiri TV actor Amreen Bhat was killed by unidentified terrorists in Budgam's Chadoora area in Jammu and Kashmir on May 25, while her 10-year-old nephew was injured. Earlier, Rahul Bhatt, an employee of the Tehsil office in the Budgam district's Chadoora, was shot dead by terrorists in the Budgam on May 12. (ANI)

