Not a leaf moves without Lord Jagannath's will: Patnaik after SC dismisses pleas against temple project

In a response to the Supreme Court's decision in favour of the Odisha Government in the matter of the Shree Jagannath Temple Heritage Corridor project in Puri, Chief Minister, Naveen Patnaik stated that nothing happens against the wish of Lord Jagannath.

In a response to the Supreme Court's decision in favour of the Odisha Government in the matter of the Shree Jagannath Temple Heritage Corridor project in Puri, Chief Minister, Naveen Patnaik stated that nothing happens against the wish of Lord Jagannath. Taking to Twitter, the chief minister wrote "Not a leaf moves without Lord Jagannath's will."

Supreme Court on Friday ruled in favour of the Odisha Government in the Shree Jagannath Temple Heritage Corridor project issue by dismissing the PIL challenging the construction. Two petitioners had filed PILs in the Supreme Court demanding that the work being undertaken at the Shree Jagannath Temple Heritage Corridor project in Puri, Odisha be stopped.

After the decision, the Member of Parliament from Puri, Pinaki Misra also appealed to political leaders to stop impeding noble ventures like "Shree Jagannath Temple" for personal or political gains. Servitors of Puri Srimandir met Chief Minister at his residence and discussed the Shree Jagannath Temple Heritage Corridor project and the smooth conduct of Rath Yatra 2022.

Meanwhile, huge numbers of devotees are expected this year, Patnaik assured that all steps will be taken to conduct the Rath Yatra in a hassle-free manner. (ANI)

