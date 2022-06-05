Left Menu

PM Modi says 'India making multi-faceted efforts for environmental conservation'

Stating that developed nations are responsible for the largest carbon emissions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the various campaigns launched by the Centre as part of India's multi-faceted efforts are contributing in the conservation of environment.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-06-2022 12:18 IST | Created: 05-06-2022 12:18 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Stating that developed nations are responsible for the largest carbon emissions, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the various campaigns launched by the Centre as part of India's multi-faceted efforts are contributing in the conservation of environment. Speaking at the 'Save Soil Movement' program, PM Modi said, "Many government schemes carry the message of environment conservation. Be it Swachh Bharat Mission, Namai Gange, or One Sun, One Grid. India's efforts are multi-faceted. Developed nations are responsible for the largest carbon emissions."

He said that India is making many efforts for environmental conservation even while India's contributions in carbon emisisons is negligible. The Prime Minister further laid emphasis on the importance of "Soil Health Cards" in changing the mindset of the farmers.

"Soil Health Cards are playing an important role in changing the mindset of our farmers. These cards provide farmers with the nutrient status of their soil and its composition. This is helping them decide what is needed for good soil health," PM Modi stated. PM Modi said that a huge campaign was launched to give soil health cards to the farmers in the country when they were not aware of soil health.

"In this year's Budget, we've announced natural farming along the Ganga river corridor will be promoted. In March, we have begun the rejuvenation project of 13 rivers. It will also help in increasing the forest cover by over 7,400 sq km," he added. "The policies related to biodiversity and wildlife that India is following today have also led to a record increase in the number of wildlife. Today, India has achieved 10 percent ethanol blending in petrol five months ahead of its target," he further said.

The movement was started by Sadhguru in March 2022, who embarked on a 100-day motorcycle journey passing through 27 countries. June 5 marks the 75th day of the 100-day journey. World Environment Day is celebrated annually on June 5. It offers a global platform for inspiring positive change in the environment. It also pushes individuals to think about what they consume from the ecosystem and gives them a chance to build a greener future. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

