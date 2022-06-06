COVID time great opportunity for people to come to terms with themselves, face own mortality: Sadhguru

Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev said that the COVID-19 pandemic was a great opportunity for people to come to terms with themselves, face their own mortality, and strengthen themselves physically, mentally and emotionally in every way. In an exclusive interview with ANI, Sadhguru said, "I don't want to give COVID that kind of significance. For me, COVID time was very good. It's unfortunate that over six million people lost their lives during the COVID pandemic. Apart from that, the rest, it was a great opportunity for human beings to come to terms with themselves, face their own mortality, and strengthen themselves physically, mentally and emotionally in every way.

According to the founder of the Isha Foundation, a nutrient-deficient diet is responsible for high mortality rates in COVID. "We need to understand why a simple respiratory tract infection is killing so many people? You don't have to go to a top virologist, any doctor will tell you that if you don't have Vitamin A, B, C, D, E, B6, B12, Iron foliate, Magnesium, Copper, Zinc in your diet, respiratory tract infection, a flue can kill you," he said.

Meanwhile, the spiritual guru advocates for yogic practices such as 'Simha Kriya' which is said to strengthen lung capacity and the immune system. Sadhguru also emphasises eating balanced and nutritious food to keep diseases at bay. For Sadhguru, the reason behind nutrient-deficient food is weak soil.

"The nutrients are so low in the food that you are consuming. This is one of the reasons (behind deaths). And why in an affluent country like America, a maximum number of deaths are happening? Simply this, because the soil has become so weak", he said. The Save Soil Movement was started by Sadhguru in March 2022, who embarked on a 100-day motorcycle journey passing through 27 countries. June 5 marks the 75th day of the 100-day journey.

'Save Soil Movement' aims to increase awareness about deteriorating soil health and bring about a conscious response to improve it. Speaking about the soil crisis, Sadhguru said, "To call soil a soil, the UN agencies fix a minimum 3 per cent. 3 per cent means you are providing microbial life to top soil, famine diet, very stringent diet. That's what 3 per cent means. But that much is needed to call soil a soil. Otherwise, it is in the process of becoming sand. Not a single nation in the entire world has an average of 3 per cent organic content in its agricultural soils." (ANI)

