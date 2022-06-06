Left Menu

IAEA chief working on mission to Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant

Reuters | Vienna | Updated: 06-06-2022 15:45 IST | Created: 06-06-2022 15:35 IST
Director-General of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Mariano Grossi. (Photo Credit - Reuters) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Austria

The U.N. nuclear watchdog is "developing the modalities" for an international mission of experts it hopes to send to the Russian-held nuclear power plant at Zaporizhzhia in Ukraine, Europe's largest, its chief Rafael Grossi said on Monday.

"We are developing the modalities to dispatch such a mission; other considerations should not prevent this essential international mission from taking place," Grossi said in a statement to the International Atomic Energy Agency's 35-nation Board of Governors, adding that Ukraine had requested it.

