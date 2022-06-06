Harvesting of strawberries in full swing in J-K

Farmers in Gassu Batpora village, which is located on the outskirts of Srinagar city in Hazratbal tehsil, are busy in the harvesting of strawberries. This year, despite unseasonal hot weather and late rainfall that pushed the harvesting season from May to Mid April, the production is quite satisfactory allowing farmers to take a sigh of relief.

Having the highest number of people growing strawberries, Gassu is famously known as the 'Strawberry Village'. [{2a1aa892-ad09-4bb7-bf0b-e3e926b40af1:intradmin/dsyhcjhsjdhcgsgdchgsdgfc.jpg}]

Here farmers cultivate tonnes of exotic berries on hundreds of acres of land every year. It is also the first one to produce strawberries in the entire Kashmir valley. Women, as well as children, are also involved in the strawberry business in this village. This year, as tourists in large number are visiting Kashmir, farmers are expecting good returns.

While talking to ANI, a strawberry grower, Manzoor Ahmed said, "Last year, harvest started around May 5 but this year as summer began early, harvest season started on April 18. But we are thankful to God that the fruit is good and we are getting good rates as well." He further added, "Record-breaking tourist arrivals have contributed to an increase in demand and many factory owners are also coming to us directly to buy strawberries for making juice or other products."

[{286c7103-72e2-4cbf-ab6a-e7a1b92e715a:intradmin/dhfvjhdnfjvghdjfhvgdf.jpg}] Abida, Horticulture Development Officer in the Shalimar area, said, "Strawberry is our first harvest crop and its harvesting is going on for the last one month. There are many pickings in this fruit and at present, third picking is going on. As summers came earlier this year, the harvesting season of strawberries also came earlier."

While talking about the benefit of early harvest of strawberries, she said, "Due to early harvest as only this crop is available in the market at present, we are getting good rates of it. Though in few areas, the crop got damaged due to hailstorm but rest of the fruit is being sold at good rates." In recent years, strawberry has emerged as a cash crop in the valley with many vegetable farmers having switched to strawberry cultivation.

Besides strawberry, Kashmiri fruits like apple, cherry, grapes, apricot and plum are also very famous across the world for their quality and rich taste and are bringing good returns to the territory's farmers. (ANI)