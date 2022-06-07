Left Menu

Tunisia aims to generate 35% of electricity from renewables by 2030 -minister

Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 07-06-2022 15:21 IST | Created: 07-06-2022 15:03 IST
Tunisia aims to generate 35% of electricity from renewables by 2030 -minister
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Tunisia

Tunisia aims to generate 35% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2030, Energy Minister Naila Nouira said on Tuesday, estimating the investment required at 10 billion dinars ($3.29 billion).

($1 = 3.0376 Tunisian dinars)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning of 7 girls in TN

‘Heart-rending’ tragedy, such events shock me to the core: Prez on drowning ...

 India
2
Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA begins probe

Helicopter bounces and turns by 270 degrees while landing at Kedarnath; DGCA...

 India
3
Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injured

Cessna aircraft crashes near Birasal airstrip in Odisha; student pilot injur...

 India
4
Europe's Gaia mission to reveal new details about nearly two billion objects in our galaxy

Europe's Gaia mission to reveal new details about nearly two billion objects...

 France

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022