Iran's response to the IAEA's resolution is 'firm & proportionate' -foreign ministry spokesman

Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a tweet on Wednesday his country's response to the IAEA's resolution is "firm & proportionate" and "the initiators are responsible for the consequences."

The U.N. nuclear watchdog's 35-nation Board of Governors overwhelmingly passed a resolution criticising Iran for failing to explain uranium traces found at three undeclared sites, diplomats at a closed-door meeting said on Wednesday.

