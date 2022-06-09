Iran's response to the IAEA's resolution is 'firm & proportionate' -foreign ministry spokesman
Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 09-06-2022 01:55 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 01:52 IST
- Country:
- Iran Islamic Rep
Iran's foreign ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said in a tweet on Wednesday his country's response to the IAEA's resolution is "firm & proportionate" and "the initiators are responsible for the consequences."
The U.N. nuclear watchdog's 35-nation Board of Governors overwhelmingly passed a resolution criticising Iran for failing to explain uranium traces found at three undeclared sites, diplomats at a closed-door meeting said on Wednesday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- U.N.
- IAEA
- Board of Governors
- foreign ministry
- Saeed Khatibzadeh
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Iran building collapse kills 14 as mayor and others detained
IAEA at 'very difficult juncture' with Iran on unanswered questions
IAEA at 'very difficult juncture' with Iran on unanswered questions
U.S. imposes sanctions on money laundering network aiding Iran's oil revenue generation
Prospects for reviving Iran nuclear deal 'tenuous' at best -U.S.