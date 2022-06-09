Kashmir: Students, Staff pay tribute to late school teacher Rajni Bala

In the memory of late school teacher Rajni Bala, all students and staff members of Government Girls Higher Secondary School Banihal on Thursday observed silence for two minutes to pay tribute. Bala was killed by terrorists in the High School Gopalpora area of Kulgam district of Kashmir on May 31.

Students were seen standing bowing their heads to remember Rajni Bala who was a resident of Samba in the Jammu division. Bala's killing created fear amongst the locals. Following this, a huge number of locals from a minority community staged a massive demonstration demanding immediate transfers to their home districts.

The incident took place days after Kashmiri TV actor Amreen Bhat was killed by unidentified terrorists in Budgam's Chadoora area in Jammu and Kashmir on May 25, while her 10-year-old nephew was injured. Earlier, Rahul Bhatt, an employee of the Tehsil office in the Budgam district's Chadoora, was shot dead by terrorists in the Budgam on May 12, reminding the Jammu and Kashmir administration of a targeting killing.

A bank manager from Rajasthan who was working in Kashmir's Kulgam was also shot dead by terrorists on June 2. (ANI)

