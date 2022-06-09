Left Menu

Maha: Locals from 20 villages stage sit-in protest against oil refinery project in Ratnagiri

Over 500 villagers staged a sit-in protest against an oil refinery project in Rajapur of Maharashtras Ratnagiri district, an official said on Thursday.Residents of 20 villages, including women and children, began the protest at Shivne Khurd village on Wednesday and stopped the agitation on Thursday afternoon, he said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 09-06-2022 17:32 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 17:32 IST
Maha: Locals from 20 villages stage sit-in protest against oil refinery project in Ratnagiri
  • Country:
  • India

Over 500 villagers staged a sit-in protest against an oil refinery project in Rajapur of Maharashtra's Ratnagiri district, an official said on Thursday.

Residents of 20 villages, including women and children, began the protest at Shivne Khurd village on Wednesday and stopped the agitation on Thursday afternoon, he said. The villagers were protesting against $60 billion project, which is being planned at Barsu. The project was earlier planned at Nanar, but there was opposition from local groups and the Shiv Sena at the time.

The protest began after some government officials came to the area to measure land, carry out a drone survey and test the soil in the region, the official said.

District Guardian Minister Uday Samant said no decision will be taken without taking the views of both sides into consideration and claimed that these protests were happening due to some misunderstanding.

During a recent visit to Ratnagiri, state Environment minister Aaditya Thackeray had said the the proposed multi-billion dollar refinery project in the Konkan region will come up only after the locals are consulted and their consent is obtained.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

 India
2
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satellite today

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satel...

 Global
3
ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

 France
4
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; NASA to launch rockets from Australia's north for scientific studies and more

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022