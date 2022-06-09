Left Menu

Economic instability from Ukraine war will abate over time, UK's Johnson

Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned Britain on Thursday there was no quick fix to the instability prompted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine but that the economic consequences of the war would abate over time. "Over time I believe the economic consequences of the war in Ukraine will abate."

Reuters | London | Updated: 09-06-2022 18:31 IST | Created: 09-06-2022 18:00 IST
Economic instability from Ukraine war will abate over time, UK's Johnson
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned Britain on Thursday there was no quick fix to the instability prompted by Russia's invasion of Ukraine but that the economic consequences of the war would abate over time. In a speech in the northern town of Blackpool, Johnson said now was not the time to stop supporting Ukraine and even though prices for gas, oil, grain, and fertilizers had risen, the West could not force Kyiv to accept peace terms dictated by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"And I know there are some who, they argue, not in this country perhaps but elsewhere, that the price of supporting the Ukrainians is now too high and they should be encouraged to accept whatever terms Putin may ask. I do not believe that option is really open to us," he said. "Over time I believe the economic consequences of the war in Ukraine will abate."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

UP: 4 killed, 2 injured after truck hits motorcycles

 India
2
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satellite today

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch Egypt's Nilesat 301 communications satel...

 Global
3
ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

ESA adopts mission to intercept a comet in deep space; will launch in 2029

 France
4
Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sounds of life; NASA to launch rockets from Australia's north for scientific studies and more

Science News Roundup: Crackling or desolate?: AI trained to hear coral's sou...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022